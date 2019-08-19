Win VIP Tickets to the World Championship Chili Cook-Off!

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?
Four lucky winners will each receive a pair of VIP tickets to the World Championship Chili Cook-Off. One grand prize winner will become a Chili Judge!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I get tickets or learn more?
Click here for more information about the World Championship Chili Cook-Off.

