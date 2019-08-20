Iowa Man Flipped the Bird to Slow Driver Before Flipping his Own Vehicle in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL, Iowa -- Police said road rage led to a scary crash in Carroll County and a tow truck driver called it entirely preventable.

At first glance, the damage seems deadly. "Absolutely preventable. People get angry. I don`t get it but we see it all the time," said Cliff Barnhart, service manager at Carroll's Performance Tire and Service.

Barnhart arrived at the scene of a rollover crash along Highway 30 and Burgess Road in Carroll County Monday afternoon. He was called in to tow a black Ford Edge. The driver`s condition left him speechless. "He's lucky he walked away is what I was thinking. Got real lucky," Barnhart said.

A Carroll Police Department crash report said around 3 p.m. Monday, 23-year-old Jamie Jo Francis Theulen was driving westbound on Highway 30 when he became frustrated by the driver in front of him for driving too slow. Theulen attempted to pass while giving the middle finger to the slower driver. "I couldn`t believe it. I was shocked. It`s hard to believe that somebody would get that angry on that stretch of road," said Barnhart.

The show of frustration caused Theulen to lose control of his vehicle, barrel through the Burgess Road and Highway 30 intersection, slam into a nearby electrical pole and flip his vehicle. Barnhart said, "I was shocked when they said he was doing what he was doing. I thought it was a distracted driver but it was the other way. It was an angry driver."

Instead of counting his blessings, Barnhart seemed to think the crash made the driver even more frustrated. "Still angry I believe because he didn`t like me either."

While Theulen left with non-life-threatening injuries, all the side airbags deployed and first responders had to cut him from his seatbelt to remove him from the vehicle. Barnhart said, "I was surprised he walked away. Yeah, surprised it could have been easily prevented by just taking a breath."

The vehicle is totaled. Charges are pending and the driver could face a count of reckless driving.