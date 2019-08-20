× Lincoln High School Ready to Welcome Freshmen Under the Same Roof

DES MOINES, Iowa – Lincoln High School is ready to welcome its freshman students back under the same roof.

According to Des Moines Public Schools, it’s been a decade since all four grade levels were in the same building.

The freshmen students were once at Rails Academy, but that closed at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

Lincoln High School Principal Paul Williamson said around 600 freshmen and the faculty of Rails Academy will be at Lincoln.

“We don’t have classes meeting in the cafeteria, meeting in strange locations. All students have a classroom. All teachers have classroom space. I think just how crowded the hallways will be during passing periods,” Williamson said.

Williamson said when the freshmen moved to their own building a decade ago there were classrooms that went unused. Now every classroom will be filled.

Class sizes will remain the same at 30-34 students.

All freshmen will participate in an upperclassman mentoring program called “Linc-crew.” Williams said they have had the program in the past, but it wasn’t as effective since the grade levels were split up in two buildings.

“That was a big piece our reasons for wanting to consolidate buildings, was because we wanted that mentoring. In the past we had three different middle schools coming together for ninth grade without any mentoring going on at all, so we have established that,” Williamson said.

There will be a freshman orientation on Thursday for students to learn the layout of the building, find their classes and get-to-know each other.

The district petitioned to the city in the spring to turn Bell Avenue into a one-way. Williamson said the petition was denied.

There will be extra faculty helping with pick-up and drop-off. Williamson asks parents to be patient and give yourself extra time.

The first day of school is August 23rd.