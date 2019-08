× One Person Injured After Multiple Vehicles Crash on I-235

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a car accident that happened on Interstate 235 westbound during rush hour Tuesday.

The crash happened around the 42nd Street exit just before 6 p.m. Police said it involved three cars.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash and severity of the person’s injuries are unknown.