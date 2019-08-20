× Semi Blown Over, Blocks Bridge Over Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – An accident caused by Tuesday morning’s severe weather caused the bridge over Lake Red Rock to be shut down.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says strong winds from the storm passing through knocked over a semi on the bridge around 6:00 a.m. Both lanes of traffic were blocked and the bridge remains closed as of 9:00 a.m.

The road is blocked between County Road G40 and County Road G28.

The sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the accident.