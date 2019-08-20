× Severe Storm Spawns Tornado, Drops Heavy Rain

Severe weather caused flash flooding, wind damage, and even spawned a confirmed tornado early Tuesday morning in central Iowa.

There was widespread street flooding in the Des Moines metro as the storm dropped a significant amount of rain that sewers could not keep up with. Ponding water on the roadways also caused slowdowns on the interstates and highways.

Downed trees and power lines also left more than 20,000 MidAmerican Energy customers without power at the storm’s peak. As the line of thunderstorms moves out of central Iowa, power is being restored.

A tornado was confirmed near Melcher-Dallas this morning but as of 6:50 a.m., there weren’t any reports of injury or major damage from it. The National Weather Service will need to survey the area to determine the strength of the storm.

Lightning strikes are also believed to have caused multiple fires during the storm. One was reported at an apartment building at 3831 Ingersoll. It caused a small fire in the kitchen of one of the units and the Des Moines Fire Department says it was easily extinguished. No one was injured.