Tracy Hit by EF-1 Tornado Early Tuesday

TRACY, Iowa -- The National Weather Service has determined the tornado which struck Tracy early Tuesday was an EF-1 tornado.

A team from the National Weather Service visited the town and noted the estimated peak winds with the storm were 110 miles per hour. The storm was on the ground for 1.5 miles and was 150 yards wide.

The twister touched down southwest of town and crossed the entire width of the community. There were no injuries or deaths.

The damage was mainly to some building and trees, but some houses and vehicles were also damaged. Chris Veenstra’s car took a direct hit from a huge tree. Her house was also damaged when a two-story gazebo was blown into a neighbor's shed next door.

I ‘d never heard or seen such brutal winds in my life,” said Veenstra. “I don’t know if it was a tornado or what, but it had to be, so I didn’t even make it to the basement and then it was gone.”

Next-door neighbor Brenda Christian heard the storm.

“I heard the wind pick up,” said Christian. “Then our cell phone went off with the alarm saying there was a storm warning. My husband got out of bed and the house started shaking.”

By mid-morning crews started rolling into town. MidAmerican Energy had several trucks to work on downed power lines. Marion County Roads Department brought large dump trucks to haul trees. By late in the day, much progress had been made in removing the tree and building debris.

The Tracy Festival planned for this Saturday will still be held.