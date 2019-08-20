× ‘Wired’ Returns To Football Friday

IOWA — The high school football season is upon us, and our Football Friday crew is gearing up for the 2019 season. In the past, you’ve probably seen our popular “Wired” segment, where we go outside the lines to tell a game day story that would otherwise go uncovered. Michael Admire did a great job with this segment, and now Mark Freund takes the reigns on this beat.

We’re looking for some great game-day ideas to be the subject of our “Wired” series again this year. It could be about anything – fans, cheerleaders, band members, etc – or it could even be on a big rivalry game. Compelling story ideas are much appreciated!

If you have an idea of a story that you think we should cover, please send us an email at sports@whotv.com. You could also email Mark directly at mark.freund@whotv.com. Below are a few examples of the great stories we covered in 2018.

