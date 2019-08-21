× Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation for Storm-Impacted Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – The severe weather that pushed through Iowa Tuesday morning left people dealing with damage from tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flash flooding.

Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for three of the hardest-hit counties.

The proclamation allows residents of Madison, Marion, and Warren counties that incurred storm-related damage to get some help from the state to recover.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program can provide an up to $5,000 grant for qualifying households. They must have incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. The grant can be used for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

The Disaster Case Management program doesn’t have income eligibility restrictions. Case managers will help create disaster recovery plans and also provide guidance, advice, and referrals on how to get a service or resource.