Johnston Canoe Access First of Many to Come in Metro Area

JOHNSTON, Iowa- The City of Johnston, along with the Central Iowa Water Trails Incubator Project have launched the first of some 86 canoe or kayak entry points on metro area streams and rivers.

The first one is located on Beaver Creek in Johnston, just off 70th, east of 86th.

“We in the city of Johnston have been talking about developing Beaver Creek as a water trail for many many years,” said Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfield. “In fact it goes back about a decade we’ve always seen Beaver Creek is an opportunity for a water amenity for our community.

The Johnston City Council voted to support the project.

“This one cost $350,000 much of it came from the taxpayers of Johnston,” said Dierenfeld. “We also got grant funding from Prairie Meadows as well as the Department of Natural Resources.”

The Mayor said the stretch of Beaver Creek running through her town is peaceful, despite being in a growing suburban city.

“Beavercreek actually meanders through Johnston for about 6 miles it will wind into the Des Moines River and become part of the Greater Water Trail system that were planning for Central Iowa,” said Dierenfeld.

In total there is 150 miles of creeks and rivers in the Des Moines metro.

“This is not limited to kayakers or canoes, we had a couple of individuals out here yesterday on their paddle boards,” said Dierenfeld.

Johnston plans to construct two more such access points within the city.