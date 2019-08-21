Lacona Family Loses Entire Home to EF-3 Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACONA, Iowa -- A family is still picking up the pieces after an EF-3 tornado ripped through their home Tuesday morning.

Angela Haskell said the home the tornado destroyed has been on their Lacona property for more than 20 years and it’s where many of them stayed when they worked on their farm.

“You know it may not have been the most expensive, most beautiful fabulous place, but it was home it was where we stayed. I don’t even know how the tornado touched some of the things that it did and left other things. A picture might be hanging on a wall but the whole wall is gone,” Haskell said.

The tornado also ripped a tree out of the ground and threw it on another house on their property.

Haskell said the home and the majority of their belongings inside can’t be saved.

“It’s just like a bomb went off. There’s debris for half a mile out from the house and we’ve lost a vehicle. We lost furniture that was my grandparents and my father’s,” Haskell said

Haskell said the homes are a total loss and they’re staying with other family as they clean up and figure out what’s next.

“There’s no salvaging really anything. I don’t think, at this point. It just destroyed everything and we’re going to try to eventually, it probably won’t be this year, but try to eventually rebuild,” Haskell said.

She said there is one thing she is thankful for: that no one was home when the tornado hit.

“Our family is alive. We are okay and that’s hope that we’ve been given that sometimes doesn’t happen to everyone,” Haskell said.

If you can help the family in any way, they ask that you call 515-468-5986.

They say they need the most help with cleaning up debris and hauling it off, but anything is appreciated.