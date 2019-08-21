Police: Man Seriously Injured in Shooting During Robbery

Posted 7:20 am, August 21, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight, according to Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek. An adult male with a gunshot wound to the back arrived at Iowa Methodist Medical Center’s emergency room via a private vehicle.

Police say the shooting happened during a robbery. They haven’t yet located the scene of the robbery.

The man’s injuries are serious but he is expected to survive.

No other information was released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.