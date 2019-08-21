× Police: Man Seriously Injured in Shooting During Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight, according to Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek. An adult male with a gunshot wound to the back arrived at Iowa Methodist Medical Center’s emergency room via a private vehicle.

Police say the shooting happened during a robbery. They haven’t yet located the scene of the robbery.

The man’s injuries are serious but he is expected to survive.

No other information was released.