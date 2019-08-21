× Suspect in Several Break-Ins and Vehicle Thefts Arrested After Motorcycle Chase

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Law enforcement officials in Humboldt County arrested a man Tuesday they say is responsible for multiple vehicle thefts in the area.

Thirty-four-year-old Bradley Baumann is suspected of a number of vehicle break-ins and thefts in multiple counties. On Monday, Fort Dodge police asked the public for help finding him after they were involved in a pursuit with him involving a stolen car.

Tuesday, a Humboldt police officer saw him on a motorcycle traveling with a stolen truck. The truck pulled over, but Baumann kept going on the motorcycle.

A deputy with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to help and tried to pull Baumann over, but he refused to stop, eventually crashing into a house and then running away.

He was located a short time later, hiding in a nearby apartment building, and taken into custody.

Baumann was treated for minor injuries at the Humboldt County Memorial Hospital before being transferred to the Webster County Jail.

Charges in connection with the chase are pending. The investigation into the stolen truck continues. Police have not released the name of the person who was driving the truck.