Vacant Pleasant Hill Home Damaged in Morning Fire

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a vacant home in Pleasant Hill Wednesday morning after neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house.

Crews responded to a home in the 4600 block of Fairview Drive after 7:30 a.m. Neighbors said they saw smoke pouring out of the windows of the home on all sides.

The Pleasant Hill Fire Department says the fire started in the basement. They cleared the home and didn’t find anyone inside.

Neighbors told firefighters the home had been vacant for some time. The owners of the home were notified and they came to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.