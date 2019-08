Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY -- Ankeny Centennial has been open for six years. In that time, the Jaguar volleyball team has won four state championships. This year, it will be a lot harder to accomplish that.

Centennial lost 11 seniors to graduation. That's created a new cast of Jaguars. Big-hitting senior Devyn Robinson will be the star, but the margin for error will be even smaller this year for "the hunted" team in Central Iowa.

Centennial starts their season with a home tournament on August 31.