× ‘Glow Wild’ Celebrates the End of Summer and Highlights Jester Park

GRANGER, Iowa — Bonfire, s’mores, camping, live music… it doesn’t get much more summer than that. Jester Park in Granger is capping off the season and celebrating the year-old Nature Center in a wild way on Saturday.

The Glow Wild event is an annual celebration and fundraiser for the Nature Center. There will be different events for the entire family including archery, horse-drawn wagon rides, canoeing and a rock wall.

Polk County Conservation is also using this event as a way to educate the public and kids about nature with a live birds of prey demonstration, an insect zoo, and a pony exhibit.

And at night, the event turns into a music festival with local cover band Suede playing from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and then the headliner, southern rock and roll band Georgia Satellites, will play from 8 to 9 p.m. In between the two acts there will be a giant 35-foot bonfire.

The event is Saturday, August 24th from 4 to 10 p.m.

You can find tickets at glowwildiowa.com. Before gates open at 4, tickets are $5 for children (17 and under) and $15 for adults. During the event, tickets are $8 for children and $20 for adults.