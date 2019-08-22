Metro Waste Authority Approves Equipment Purchase for Material Recovery Facility

DES MOINES, Iowa –The Metro Waste Authority is a step closer to building its own materials recovery facility, which is known as an MRF.

The MWA board unanimously voted to approve the $10 million purchase of equipment at its August meeting. They are still looking for a site to build it. The facility is expected to cost $24 million dollars. The board would like to build it by July 2021.

A recycling committee started researching the possibility last year. Members and staff visited a MRF in Las Vegas earlier this year.

