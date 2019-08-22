× Volunteer Firefighter, 2 Others Charged in Sac County Arson Case

SAC COUNTY, Iowa – A volunteer firefighter is among three people facing charges for allegedly starting a corn crib on fire in northwest Iowa.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Brent Mack and 18-year-old Alexander Lilly are charged with second degree arson and a 17-year-old female is charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony in the case. All three are from Newell.

Investigators say Mack was a new volunteer member of the Nemaha Fire Department and he, Lilly, and the juvenile were driving around the Nemaha area, looking for a place they could start a fire so Mack would have the chance to respond and put it out.

The group found a corn crib at 2531 180th Street in Nemeha and officials say Mack and Lilly went inside and tried to start several fires before they used an accelerant o the main level of the crib. Mack reported the fire and then went to the Nemaha fire station to wait for other firefighters to arrive.

When the crew got to the scene, they found the corn crib fully engulfed in flame. It was deemed a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.

The charges against Mack and Lilly are class C felonies. The 17-year-old’s case is being referred to juvenile court.