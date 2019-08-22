‘Why Don’t People Speak Up?’ Joe Biden Questions Whether Ambassador Terry Branstad Should Resign in Protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- Former Vice President Joe Biden said that he wasn't going to tell Iowa's former governor what to do, but he wondered aloud what would happen if Ambassador to China Terry Branstad would resign in protest because of President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with China that limits the market for Iowa's agricultural goods.

"Why don't people speak up?" Biden said to Channel 13, questioning when Republicans will start speaking out in public about the damage President Trump's dispute is doing to families.

The trade war has not only reduced a significant buyer of U.S. products but also forecast to increase costs to Americans by up to $1,000 per year, according to some estimates.

"What do you think would happen if the governor (Branstad) said, 'I think this is a terrible policy, I resign,'" Biden said, "What do you think would happen. It would put enormous pressure on the administration."

Biden said that action by Branstad could embolden other Republicans to also speak out.

On Wednesday, President Trump referred to himself as the "Chosen One" when talking about his handling of the dispute with China.

Biden said Trump's actions are "killing American farmers." He added, "I've forgotten more about China than he's going to learn but we'll see."