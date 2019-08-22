YMCA Youth Sports Director Accused of Sexually Abusing Child

Allen Long (WHO-HD)

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — A Lenox man who works with children at the YMCA in Creston is now in jail, accused of a sex crime against a child.

Thirty-five-year-old Allen Long is being held in the Union County Jail on a charge of lascivious acts with a child.

The criminal complaint in the case says Long fondled a child under the age of 13 in her bedroom at a residence in Afton on August 9th.

Long is listed on the South Prairie YMCA’s website as the Youth Sports Director.

He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

