YMCA Youth Sports Director Accused of Sexually Abusing Child
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — A Lenox man who works with children at the YMCA in Creston is now in jail, accused of a sex crime against a child.
Thirty-five-year-old Allen Long is being held in the Union County Jail on a charge of lascivious acts with a child.
The criminal complaint in the case says Long fondled a child under the age of 13 in her bedroom at a residence in Afton on August 9th.
Long is listed on the South Prairie YMCA’s website as the Youth Sports Director.
He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.