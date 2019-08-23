Columbus Junction Teacher Accused of Preying on Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa high school Spanish teacher is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

Eusebio Jimenez, Jr., who goes by the name Junior Jimenez, is charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Authorities say he touched a student's thigh last fall during class. He then sent her suggestive text messages and had inappropriate conversations with her.

Jimenez has been suspended by the school but as of Friday evening he is still listed on the school's website as a staff member. Jimenez is also a cheerleading coach at the school.

He previously taught in the Davenport school district but resigned after he was charged with assault for an incident in Iowa City.