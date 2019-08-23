Fremont County Flood Victims Plan to Stay in Percival Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERCIVAL, Iowa- August 23rd is the deadline for flood victims in unincorporated Fremont County to do the paperwork to be eligible for federal flood buyout.

In unincorporated Percival, residents there say, for the most part, they are committed to staying in town.

“I thought all the time this flood was going on, and I saw all the water,I thought man, I’m beginning to think if anybody is gonna come back?” said Jan Zack, who lives just outside Percival.

Dale Chaney runs Dale’s Repair Shop. He’s been flooded in 2011, and again in March of 2019.

“I’ve been here 47 years,” said Chaney. “We came back replaced a lot of stuff in the shop, and got it going again.”

Chaney’s house was flooded, so he’s living in a camper next to his business.

“Everybody but one person, staying so far, she’s an old lady, and she went to Nebraska City,” said Chaney. “It’s home, and I just can’t afford to go out and buy another house, I’m 82 years old, and I ain’t gonna do it.”

The home of 90-year-old Mary Sherwood was flooded in 2011, and again this year, but the water did not get very far inside her house. She has decided not to take a government buyout.

“I did think about it a little bit because of my age, but then my home was still good shape, and had a good, wonderful family,” said Sherwood.

The town also now has entrance and exit access to nearby Interstate 29. The water is all gone, except for the town’s drainage ditches. Nearby in McPaul, the interstate interchange is closed and still underwater. To the south Hamburg does not have access to the interstate do to flood damaged roads.