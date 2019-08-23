ISU Golfer’s Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA, Iowa -- On Friday, a Story County judge sentenced 22-year-old Collin Richards to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In June, he admitted to killing Iowa State University Golfer Celia Barquin Arozemena in September of last year.

When Richards was given the opportunity to speak he briefly apologized for his actions.

“I would just like to emphasize that I am sorry for what I’ve done,” Richards said.

Story County Judge Bethany Currie spoke directly to Richards about the tragic loss.

“There’s no excuse for your actions. You say in your letter that you have remorse, I hope that is true. You’ll spend the rest of your life in prison with time to reflect,” Currie said.

Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds made a statement on behalf Barquin Arozemena’s family thanking the Ames Police Department, the county attorney’s office, Iowa State University and the Ames community.

“Celia was an example of important values such as effort and constancy in her goals, friendship and love for those around her. And a smile and positive attitude when facing daily problems. We cannot think of a better way to pay tribute to her memory than to have those values present in our daily lives and our hearts,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said with this sentence everyone affected can begin to heal.

“We believe that the judicial result obtained today brings the justice that Celia deserved offering some peace to all those who loved her and suffered her loss,” Reynolds said.

She also had a special message for Barquin Arozemena’s family.

"To Celia's mother, father and brother my heart breaks for your loss," Reynolds said.

Judge currie also ordered richards to pay 150 thousand dollars in restitution to barquin arozemena’s family.