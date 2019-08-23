Man Who Confessed to Killing Celia Barquin Arozamena to be Sentenced

AMES, Iowa -- On Friday, the man that confessed to Iowa State golfer, Celia Barquin Arozamena's, murder will be sentenced. Collin Richards pleaded guilty June 14 to first-degree murder. He will be sentenced to life in prison without an opportunity for parole.
