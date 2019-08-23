Marshalltown Company Lends a Hand in Tornado Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- It’s been an eventful year at the LeRoy Himes’ house in Marshalltown. On July 19th, 2018, LeRoy and his wife heard the tornado warnings and went to the basement. The tornado ripped the roof off the Lenox plant next door, and heavily damaged Himes’ house and destroyed his cars and garage.

After being laid off from the damaged Lenox plant for 4 months, he overcame paperwork snafus, to finally get the insurance to pay to restore his house.

“I had to borrow some money for the concrete pad and materials for the garage,” said Himes.

He talked to a friend about helping him work on the garage, after he learned his contractor was injured and out for an unknown time.

“I figured we’d get something going, then my contractor would get back up and going again,” said Himes. “He talked to his brother, and his boss heard it, and we got these people here.”

Early Friday morning a team of 15 or so employees of Emerson, in Marshalltown came to help.

“There’s this opportunity to come out, and help somebody in the community, with a need to put up a shed, so we thought that would be a good team building event to come out and help somebody,” said Jacob Menken, an Emerson employee. “We ran it up to our bosses, so they said, go ahead and take the day, go help somebody in the community.”

“There again I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and grateful that God has provided a team, willingness to volunteer their time,” said Himes. Man, I ‘m thankful, very, very thankful for everything, words can’t describe, there again, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Himes said he was so inspired by the kindness extended to him, he hopes to be able to do the same for someone else there who needs help.