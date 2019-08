Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTENSDALE - 3 weeks ago Martensdale St. Mary's football season was up in the air, the Blue Devils didn't have enough players to compete. But the school rallied, recruited 10 more kids to play, season saved.

Friday night MSTM rolled in its season opener 46-8 over GMG. What a story, from a season that almost never was to a rout in week zero.

The Blue Devils went 0-9 last year.