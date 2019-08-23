Volunteers Have Lacona Ready for a ‘Celebration’ Just Days After Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACONA, Iowa -- It's only been three days since an EF-3 tornado tore through rural Warren County, heavily damaging the town of Lacona. But you'll be hard pressed to find any signs of damage when the town holds it's annual festival this weekend.

Just minutes after the storm blew through town early Tuesday morning, residents and volunteers from neighboring towns poured in to start with the cleanup. On Friday there were few signs of damage left as the town prepares for 'Lacona Celebration' beginning on Saturday.

"The community was just crazy. I came in yesterday and the county had all the guys and all the equipment I needed. I had eight dump trucks, I don't know how many skid loaders I had in town," Public Works Director Dave Judd says, "Tons of farmers, even from Indianola. This guy I just talked to tilled up the park so we can plant grass seed and get the Lacona Celebration going."

The event raises money for numerous organizations in and around the town, including 4H, Little League and After Prom activities for teens.

Dave Judd says now that the storm cleanup is done its time for him to get to work on another project: getting his tow-behind train for the kids in town ready.

"I've been running dump trucks, tractors, now I need to get this little train ready. It never stops. It's a lot of fun in a round about way to see it all come together."

Judd says he wants to see folks from across central Iowa show up for 'Lacona Celebration' this weekend to show their appreciation for the hardwork of volunteers and to support smalltown Iowa values.