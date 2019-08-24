× New Corn Whiskey at the Year-Old Foundry Distilling Co.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — It has been one year since The Foundry Distilling Company in Valley Junction opened their doors.

“We’re the only distillery here in Des Moines so I think people have really supported us. We just encourage people to come down and see the place and say hello,” The Foundry Owner Scott Bush said.

In the one year that The Foundry has been open they’ve had a lot of success and some setbacks.

“Just kind of being back up in starter mode, things take a little longer than you might expect, it took a while to get our feet under us,” Bush said.

Just in the last couple months they have been able to put up a sign outside and get a wine permit to they can now sell beer, wine and their signature vodka, gin and rum in their Alchemy Lounge.

“Our bar is really more of a tasting room, it’s a chance for people to come experience what we’re doing, it’s right next door to the hall, and the hall is a huge cool bar, ours is just an experience so it’s a pretty small part of our business,” Bush said.

What keeps business booming is the spirits, specifically the private barrel program.

“Individuals or groups can come in and work with our team and literally make their own barrel of whiskey,” Bush said.

They have done more than 50 barrels already.

“It’s a real educational experience, plus you end up with about 200 bottles of your own whiskey,” Bush said.

Foundry Whiskey is not something you will find on the shelves of your local liquor store. Right now, they only sell vodka, gin and rum… but this fall they are coming out with a very Iowa whiskey.

“It’s a corn whiskey… ours is 81% corn, 15% rye, 4% barley…. that’s been aged for 10 years in used Templeton Rye barrels, so we only have about 4,500 bottles of it so it’s truly going to be one of the most unique whiskey’s in the world,” Bush said.

The new Corn whiskey comes out November 2nd at the Foundry and in any spirit retailer in Iowa. A bottle is $79.99.