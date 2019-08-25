× Republican Announces Primary Challenge to President Trump, Another Possible Challenger Heads to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, a radio talk show host, announced Sunday that he will run in the Republican primary against President Donald Trump and also apologized for past racist comments.

Friends, I'm in. We can't take four more years of Donald Trump. And that's why I'm running for President. It won't be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it. Join me… join us: go to https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz. Let's show the world we're ready to be brave. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 25, 2019

“I said some ugly things about President Obama that I regret,” Walsh said during an interview with ABC News. Walsh previously claimed Obama was a Muslim, wasn’t born in the United States and tweeted that “he was held to a lower standard cuz he was black.”

Polls show that Trump, who has failed to raised his national standing with voters, does remain popular with Republicans. A Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that 54% of registered Republicans national strongly approve of President Trump’s job performance with another 31% somewhat approving.

Walsh sharply criticized Trump during his Sunday interview. “He’s nuts, he’s erratic, he’s cruel, he stokes bigotry,” Walsh said.

Channel 13 News is not aware of any travel plans to Iowa for Walsh. However, another potential Republican challenger is headed to Iowa this week. Former South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford, who is exploring a presidential run, will travel to Iowa on Wednesday.