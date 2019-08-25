State Patrol: Motorcyclist Didn’t Have Valid License When Crash Killed Her Passenger

OSCEOLA, Iowa — An Iowa State Patrol report showed that an Ankeny woman was an inexperienced motorcyclist and didn’t have a valid license when she crashed Saturday, killing her passenger.

The report shows Betty Husted, 56 of Ankeny, was driving around a curve north of Norman Street along Highway 69 in Clarke County when she lost control and rolled her motorcycle into a ditch.

Her passenger, Raymond Douglas, 63 of Indianola, died. Husted sustained serious injuries. The report details that neither person was wearing a helmet, which is not required by Iowa law.

