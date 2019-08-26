Chris Soules Sentenced to Probation After Judge Accepts Plea Deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa -- A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for Chris Soules' involvement in the death of 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

Soules, who appeared on ABC’s "The Bachelor," rear-ended a tractor driven by Mosher on a rural Buchanan County highway in 2017. Soules attempted CPR at the scene, called 911 but left before police arrived.

Soules entered a conditional guilty plea to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and was not charged with killing Mosher.

The negotiated sentenced includes no jail time, two years of probation and a minimum fine of $625.