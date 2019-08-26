× Iowa Man Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

DES MOINES, Iowa — A registered sex offender will spend over 15 years in federal prison after being convicted of possessing child pornography.

Robert Kimber, 46, has been sentenced to 189 months in prison, followed by seven years of supervised release.

Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several reports Kimber was sending child porn over the internet. He also had a sexually explicit chat with a 13-year-old and received an explicit photo from the victim.

Kimber has been a registered sex offender since 1993 when he was convicted of assault with intent to commit sex abuse.