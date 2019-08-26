× One Seriously Injured in Sunday I-35 Crash

ELKHART, Iowa – Officials now say one person suffered serious injuries in a crash on I-35 Sunday that had northbound traffic at a standstill.

The crash happened in between the Elkhart and Huxley exits. The Iowa State Patrol tells us that three vehicles were involved: a car, a semi, and a van.

The car was southbound when it went through the median and hit a northbound semi. The car flipped and the semi went off the road and rolled onto its side in a field. A van was forced into the ditch.

The Iowa State Patrol says two people inside the car were injured. One was seriously injured and was taken by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital. The other person suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Their names and current conditions have not been released.

The semi driver and the driver of the van were not injured.