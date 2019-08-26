× Police: Woman Armed with Gun Robbed East Side Liquor Store

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman was arrested Monday morning after police say she robbed an east side liquor store.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the robbery happened just after 2:00 a.m. at the Super Quick Liquor Store at 1824 Hubbell.

Police say 45-year-old Windy Nicodemus entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. Officers located her driving about two miles away and she was taken into custody without incident.

Nicodemus is charged with one count of first-degree robbery and is being held in the Polk County Jail.