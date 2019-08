× Search Continues for Man Reported Missing Near Lake Okoboji

OKOBOJI, Iowa – Deputies with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man from Fort Dodge.

Twenty-four-year-old Vincent Harvey was last seen near the docks at Parks Marina on Lake Okoboji at 11:30 Saturday night.

Fire and underwater rescue teams spent all of Sunday looking for him.

They are asking anyone who might know of his whereabouts to contact the Dickinson County Communications Center at (712) 336-2525.