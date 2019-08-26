× Warren County Supervisors Explore Building Courthouse Outside of Town Square

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There’s yet another snag in plans over the Warren County courthouse.

County leaders are now saying it may not be rebuilt on Indianola’s town square.

Work on the courthouse has been stalled after the bids for the new project came in over budget. Moving the courthouse may be a cheaper option for the county.

County supervisors met on Friday to discuss how and when to move the project forward.

The site change would have to be approved by Warren County voters unless they can get voters to give more money for the courthouse.

The original bond approved $29.9 million. Supervisors are now considering asking for another $5 million to complete the project.