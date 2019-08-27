× Body of Missing Fort Dodge Man Discovered in Lake Okoboji

OKOBOJI, Iowa – The body of a Fort Dodge man who was last seen near Lake Okoboji over the weekend has been located, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have been searching for 24-year-old Vincent Harvey because no one had heard from him since Saturday night. He had last been seen near the docks at Parks Marina on Lake Okoboji at 11:30 p.m.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were walking along the docks and shoreline near the Barefoot bar, just before midnight Monday, when they noticed an object in the water about 45 yards from shore. They determined it was a body and contacted the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Dive team.

The body was recovered by divers and officials have identified it as that of Vincent Harvey. The family of Harvey has been notified.