Boot Barn Purchasing Des Moines’ G & L Clothing

Posted 12:45 pm, August 27, 2019, by

G & L Clothing (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — After more than 100 years in business, the end of an era is in sight for one of Des Moines’ best-known clothiers.

Frank Marcovis, the owner of G & L Clothing, confirms that Boot Barn is buying the business.

Marcovis didn’t give a specific reason for the sale. All G & L employees will be offered jobs at the new store.

The clothing store that specializes in blue-collar working attire has been in business in several locations since 1917.

