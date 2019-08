Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The UNI Panthers turn to a former Lincoln Railsplitter at quarterback.

Will McElvain will make his debut in Ames against, but he's already familiar with Iowa State, and Iowa State is familiar with him.

McElvain, a redshirt freshman, originally committed to play at ISU. Cyclone coach Matt Campbell speaks highly of McElvain.

McElvain will wear #13 for the Panthers. He was #5 in the spring.