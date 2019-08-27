× Des Moines Man Jailed for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Girl

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl for months in 2016.

Twenty-two-year-old John Hayner Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon. He is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Criminal complaints in the case claim Hayner forced an 11-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse and perform oral sex on him at a Des Moines home. The alleged abuse happened between June of 2016 and October of 2016.

A judge has approved an order barring Hayner from contacting the victim and anyone else under the age of 18. He is being held on a bond of $50,000.