Des Moines Man Jailed for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Girl

Posted 1:37 pm, August 27, 2019, by

John Hayner Jr. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl for months in 2016.

Twenty-two-year-old John Hayner Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon. He is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Criminal complaints in the case claim Hayner forced an 11-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse and perform oral sex on him at a Des Moines home. The alleged abuse happened between June of 2016 and October of 2016.

A judge has approved an order barring Hayner from contacting the victim and anyone else under the age of 18. He is being held on a bond of $50,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.