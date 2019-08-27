Des Moines Police Investigating Shooting at South Side Liquor Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night at a liquor store on the city's south side.

Police responded to the Southside Liquor & Tobacco Outlet at 1101 Army Post Road after witnesses heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m.

Witnesses reported at least one victim was taken away by ambulance. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, indicating a possible second victim.

Police taped off the area directly in front of Southside Liquor & Tobacco Outlet. Streets were not shut down during the investigation.