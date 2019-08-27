Des Moines Police Investigating Shooting at South Side Liquor Store

Posted 11:01 pm, August 27, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night at a liquor store on the city's south side.

Police responded to the Southside Liquor & Tobacco Outlet at 1101 Army Post Road after witnesses heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m.

Witnesses reported at least one victim was taken away by ambulance. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, indicating a possible second victim.

Police taped off the area directly in front of Southside Liquor & Tobacco Outlet. Streets were not shut down during the investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.