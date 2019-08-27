× It’s Not Baby Sharks That Have Some Des Moines Students’ Attention, It’s Baby Chicks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Des Moines school students’ commitment to a new and improved version of a “chicken tractor” earned them praise Tuesday from Governor Kim Reynolds.

The students took part in the new virtual Iowa Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning. The collaboration partners students with businesses and organizations to develop projects. A West Burlington-based non-profit, the Homestead, partnered with the Des Moines students on creating their prototype for the chicken tractor, which serves as a mobile incubator for baby chicks.

The students can now work to turn their prototype into a fully functional chicken tractor that can be easier to move around.