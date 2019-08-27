× Male Shot in Leg on Des Moines’ East Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a male was shot in the leg on Des Moines’ east side Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say a woman was driving down Capitol Ave. when she found a friend of hers who had been shot in the leg. The male victim told police he was walking to his girlfriend’s house when he was shot.

He says he doesn’t know who the shooter was or why he was targeted.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting.