Metro Church Empowers Community With Faith, Family and Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa --A local church is using faith, family and a festival to build a stronger community. "We wanted to put our love into motion and so this is our way of doing that. We understand there are a lot of people in the city underserved and we feel it’s our responsibility as representatives of christ to love the city," said Cameron Scott, Cityscape Pastor.

Des Moines’ Cityscape Church held their second annual City Love Fest at Roosevelt High School from 10 am until 2 pm Sunday. Des Moines families received free haircuts from barbers and hair stylists from across the metro. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed outdoor entertainment and free food trucks. New this year were back to school clothes for both children, teenagers and adults. Cityscape gave away nearly 500 backpacks filled with school supplies and families also received free medical screenings with the help of Des Moines University and resume building seminars from DMACC.

we want to give all the kids and families the tools necessary to feel successful get excited to go back to school and what that looks like for both the parents and the kids," said, Allision Doran, the Cityscape Love Fest Coordinator. Cameron added, "Giving out free food is important but we take it serious to let people provide for themselves because we want them to be in same position as us to be able to give back to the city they are a part of as well."

The event also gave away gift cards to Caseys, Hy-Vee, Target, Walmart and Chick Fil-a.