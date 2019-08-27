× Police: Capitol Ave. Shooting was Result of Domestic Incident, Not Random

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a shooting on Des Moines’ east side Tuesday morning didn’t go down as participants originally told them and actually stemmed from a domestic abuse incident.

Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Capitol Ave. around 8:00 a.m. on a shooting. A woman first told police she was driving down the street when she saw a friend of hers had been shot in the leg and she stopped. The male told police he didn’t know who shot him or why.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says investigators determined pretty quickly that the story they were being told was false.

Police say the male had been drinking all night and hit the female in the head with a liquor bottle. In self-defense, she shot him in the leg. The pair concocted the story because the female was worried the male would continue to hurt her if she reported him.

The male is being treated at the hospital and police expect him to be charged with domestic assault with a weapon. The woman, who had a permit to carry, likely won’t be charged in the case.

A spokesperson for Des Moines Public Schools says Capital View Elementary, East High School, and Hiatt Middle School were on controlled access for about 20 minutes while police searched the area for suspects. After DMPD School Resource Officers advised the suspect was thought to have left the area, operations returned to normal.