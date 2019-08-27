× Public Hearing Set on Possible Moratorium to Madison County Wind Turbine Construction

WINTERSET, Iowa — The Madison County Board of Supervisors has set a public hearing on a possible moratorium for new wind turbines.

The building ordinance came under scrutiny after comments about the health impacts of wind turbines. The Madison County Board of Health claims turbines can cause headaches and nausea from the sun reflecting off turbine blades or the infrasound created by disruptions in wind flow.

The Board of Health is requesting a 1.5-mile distance between homes and turbines.

Tuesday morning the Madison County Board of Supervisors agreed to hold a public hearing on a moratorium that would halt construction on wind turbines until a county ordinance can be created.

That public hearing has been scheduled for September 10th.