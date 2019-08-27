× Retired Navy Admiral Joins Race to Challenge Sen. Ernst

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A retired Navy admiral is hoping to go head to head with Joni Ernst and win her Senate seat.

Michael Franken announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat on Monday.

Franken served nearly 40 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a three-star admiral. During his time in the military, he openly opposed invading Iraq in 2002.

He says he hopes to convince Iowans that the Democratic Party supports them and puts an emphasis on the future generations. He’s also mentioned his support for climate change and healthcare issues.

Franken is planning to run his campaign from his Sioux City home.

He joins Teresa Greenfield, Kimberly Graham, and Eddie Mauro in the Democratic primary race to challenge Ernst in 2020.