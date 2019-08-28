× Boone County YMCA to Close, Funding Troubles Cited as Reason

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County YMCA will close its doors for good at the end of the next month.

An e-mail announcing the decision was sent to members Tuesday and stated financial issues were the main reason for the decision.

The location was heavily supported by funds from the YMCA of Greater Des Moines in order to stay open. Over the last 10 years, $945,000 had been provided by the YMCA of Greater Des Moines to keep the Boone location operational.

The facility was also in need of major repairs — yet membership fees and donations from the community weren’t enough to help make the necessary changes said Leisha Barcus, President and CEO of the YMCA of Great Des Moines.

Barcus said there was no other choice but to close down the facility.

The Boone County YMCA will close at the end of the day on September 27th.