Casey’s Unveils New Pizza Inspired by Midwest Favorites

Posted 1:24 pm, August 28, 2019, by

Casey's Midwest Mystery Pizza (WHO-HD)

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s pizza fanatics have a new item to obsess over and it’s inspired by some well-loved Midwest favorites.

Casey’s General Stores announced their new Midwest Mystery Pizza Wednesday morning.

The pie is topped with pulled pork, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, and fire-roasted corn.

The pizza will be available to order on Sept. 1st.

Fans will also have the chance to pick the pizza’s permanent name. Casey’s is holding a contest to find the perfect moniker for the pizza.

You can submit your ideas on caseys.com from September 1-14. Casey’s will pick three finalists from all the entries and the public will be able to vote for their favorite from September 16-22. The winner will be announced on September 28th. If your suggestion is chosen, you’ll get free Casey’s pizza for a year.

