In 2016, Matt Campbell coached his first game at Iowa State. The Cyclones lost at home to UNI, 25-20.

Much has changed in three years.

In the 2019 season opener at Jack Trice Stadium, the #21 Cyclones are 18 point favorites over the Panthers, and a win by UNI would be a major upset.

